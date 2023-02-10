California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,310,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,031 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $56,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,277,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.