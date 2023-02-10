Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8.1% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Encore Wire Company Profile

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $166.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $175.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.11.

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.