Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 16,131 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in RPC were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in RPC in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in RPC by 160.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in RPC in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPC in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.78. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.37 million. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

