Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,544 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,049 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 485.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after buying an additional 1,145,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after buying an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.