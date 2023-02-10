Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.