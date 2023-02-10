Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $486,000 in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of CGI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CGI by 5.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

GIB stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

