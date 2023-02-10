Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.69 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Shares of GPC opened at $169.25 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day moving average of $166.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

