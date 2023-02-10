Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $229.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.45. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.25.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

