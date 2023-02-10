Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 111,439 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,439 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 146,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 44.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.