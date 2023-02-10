Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $238.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.36.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.