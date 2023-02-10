Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $348,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,734 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,018,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after acquiring an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,313,000 after acquiring an additional 579,159 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

PWR opened at $152.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.00 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

