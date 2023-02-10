SP Asset Management Buys 531 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 276,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.31. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $421.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

