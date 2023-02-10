SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

SPSC opened at $137.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.26. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $146.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $230,718.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,101,537.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

