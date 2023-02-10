Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.1% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.31. The company has a market cap of $421.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

