Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wipro were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,458,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 310,539 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 62,866 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of WIT opened at $4.89 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

