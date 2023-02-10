Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

