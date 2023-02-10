Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,501 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Qorvo by 33.4% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Qorvo by 130.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $139.35.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

