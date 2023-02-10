72,548 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SHC. Barclays upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Sotera Health Company Profile

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.10.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.