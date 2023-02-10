Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,515 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

