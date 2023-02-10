Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 13,429 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,398,000 after acquiring an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $117.04 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

