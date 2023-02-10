Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Invitation Homes worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 25.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,415,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285,023 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 38.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Raymond James downgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

NYSE INVH opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.