Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.81 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,507,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $639.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.4 %

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $661.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $685.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.61.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.