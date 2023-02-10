Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Copart Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

