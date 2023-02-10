Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.41 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,448 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $67.97 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

