Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,277 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $37.26 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

