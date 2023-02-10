Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,354 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $365.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.04. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $486.50. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

