CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,742 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 397.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

