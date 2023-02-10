Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,592,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.80.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $315.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $658.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

