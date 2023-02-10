California Public Employees Retirement System Has $51.60 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $51,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 66,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 133,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $233.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.71.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

