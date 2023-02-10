Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.05 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $486.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $560.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,338. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

