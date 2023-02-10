Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,176 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

