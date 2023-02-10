Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 7,052 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.32% of Seabridge Gold worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $986.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

