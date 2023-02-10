Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 7,052 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SAGet Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.32% of Seabridge Gold worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $986.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SAGet Rating) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

