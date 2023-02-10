Susan H. Tousi Sells 500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $195.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

