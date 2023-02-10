Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $928,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.