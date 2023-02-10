Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Raymond James

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $109.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

Fiserv stock opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

