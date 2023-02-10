Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Plans $0.25 Semi-Annual Dividend

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

FOX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FOX has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOX opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.93. FOX has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in FOX by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth $249,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

