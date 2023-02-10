iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $189.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

