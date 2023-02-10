Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,487 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Edison International worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Edison International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.09%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

