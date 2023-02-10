Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after buying an additional 768,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,203 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

