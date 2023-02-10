ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Stock Position Lifted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,077,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASX. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

