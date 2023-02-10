American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Reduced by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 1.5 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $215.19 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

