Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,353 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

