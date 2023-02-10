California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 133,289 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,289 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Tyson Foods worth $46,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $60.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

