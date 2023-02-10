Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 76,205 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Aptiv worth $47,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 410.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $147.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.