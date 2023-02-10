California Public Employees Retirement System Has $45.13 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,305 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Raymond James worth $45,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Shares of RJF opened at $110.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

