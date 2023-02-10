California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 102,296 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,296 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $45,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $98.64 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,240 shares of company stock worth $1,010,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.