Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Centene were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 39.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Centene by 39.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.39.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.