Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $259,000 Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.8 %

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WSC opened at $50.81 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.