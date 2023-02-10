Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,749 shares of company stock worth $14,001,823. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

