Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,243 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,773.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,998,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,527,000 after buying an additional 1,851,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after buying an additional 1,840,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,583,000 after buying an additional 1,315,648 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

